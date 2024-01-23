Man charged after one person bear-sprayed during fight at Union Station
A 29-year-old man has been charged for allegedly using a bear spray during an altercation at Union Station, resulting in the evacuation of a portion of the downtown transit hub Monday night.
Toronto police said they received an unknown trouble call at the train station in the area of Front Street West and Bay Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Two people allegedly got into a verbal fight, and one sprayed the other with bear spray.
Police said the suspect and the victim fled the scene.
Several people suffered effects from the bear spray, police said, and the concourse level of the station had to be cleared.
On Tuesday, police announced that they had arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Myles Kuhlberg. He has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and mischief/interfering with lawful use of property.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
