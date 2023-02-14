Man charged after online marketplace sale turns into robbery: Halifax police

An online marketplace purchase gone wrong in Halifax last week has resulted in a 19-year-old being charged with robbery.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery on Charles Street on Friday around 9 p.m.

Police say a man was meeting another man to purchase an item he saw on an online marketplace when the seller demanded money while holding what is believed to be a firearm. According to police, the seller fled the area on foot empty-handed.

Police arrested the suspect in the area a short time later.

Nakell Louis Grandy was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday. Grandy is facing one count of robbery with a firearm and three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order.