Man charged after people followed, harassed in downtown Moncton: police

Police say a 20-year-old man has been charged following a harassment investigation in Moncton, N.B.

The Codiac Regional RCMP received multiple reports last week about a person who was allegedly following and approaching people in Moncton’s downtown core.

Police say they were able to identify a 20-year-old man from Moncton as a person of interest through their investigation and with help from the public.

He was arrested in connection with the investigation last Friday.

Benjamin Blanchard appeared in Moncton provincial court on Tuesday and was charged with criminal harassment and breach of probation.

Blanchard was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Monday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.