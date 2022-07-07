Man charged after police find drugs, stolen motorcycle: N.S. RCMP
Atlantic.CTVNews.ca Writer
Natalie Lombard
The RCMP has charged a Scotch Village, N.S., man with drug and stolen property offences.
Police executed a search warrant on June 28 at a property on North River Road in the community.
According to a release, police seized a motorcycle that was stolen from a property in Windsor, N.S., last July.
Police say no one was at the property on North River Road during their search.
On Wednesday, the RCMP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Brooklyn and the driver was arrested in relation to the stolen motorcycle.
During the arrest, police say cocaine, scales and packaging materials were also found.
Leonard Wade Greenough, 28, has been charged with:
- Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- Trafficking in property obtained by crime
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of anything intending it to be used in the trafficking of a controlled substance
- Failure to comply with conditions of an undertaking
- Displaying number plates issued for another vehicle
- Driving motor vehicle without insurance
- Driving motor vehicle while license is suspended
Greenough is set to appear in Kentville provincial court Thursday.
