Man charged after police locate stolen vehicle 30 minutes after report: NB RCMP

A man has been charged in connection to an incident involving a stolen vehicle in Lakeville, N.B.

On Sept. 22, Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the corner of Queen and Robinson streets in Moncton around 10 a.m., where a company pickup truck had been stolen near the worksite.

Less than 30 minutes later, police located the vehicle, and followed it until the stolen truck entered a dead-end road in Lakeville.

According to police, the suspect tried to drive away, but he collided with two police cruisers before stopping.

Police say Jean-Claude Mason, 31, of Notre-Dame, N.B., was arrested at the scene.

On Sept. 23, Mason appeared virtually in Moncton Provincial Court and was charged with theft of a motor vehicle. Has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Tuesday.