Man charged after police seize axe, collapsible baton off him in Halifax: police

A 44-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say he was found with a “number of weapons” on him in Halifax over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police officers were in the 1700 block of Barrington Street in relation to a planned demonstration at approximately 12:25 p.m.

Police say they located a man in the area with a “number of weapons.”

According to police, the man was arrested and taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Police say they seized an axe, sensory irritant, brass knuckles, and a collapsible baton.

The man has been charged with:

assaulting a peace officer

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

carrying a weapon while at a public meeting

mischief

two counts of resisting arrest

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.