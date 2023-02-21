iHeartRadio

Man charged after police seize axe, collapsible baton off him in Halifax: police


A 44-year-old man is facing a number of charges after police say he was found with a “number of weapons” on him in Halifax over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police officers were in the 1700 block of Barrington Street in relation to a planned demonstration at approximately 12:25 p.m.

Police say they located a man in the area with a “number of weapons.”

According to police, the man was arrested and taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Police say they seized an axe, sensory irritant, brass knuckles, and a collapsible baton.

The man has been charged with:

  • assaulting a peace officer
  • possession of a prohibited weapon
  • possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
  • carrying a weapon while at a public meeting
  • mischief
  • two counts of resisting arrest

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

