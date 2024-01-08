Man charged after pulling knife on off-duty police officer

An Aylmer man is charged after an off-duty police officer came across a “heated domestic dispute,” on Sunday.

Around 10:45 a.m., the off-duty officer was walking through Steen Park when he saw a man and a woman in the dispute.

According to police, the officer tried to diffuse the situation but the man reportedly pulled a knife and threatened to stab the officer.

The officer disengaged and called police when it was reported the man started to assault the woman, striking her in the face, when another person tried to intervene but was also threatened with the knife.

When Aylmer officers arrive, they took the man into custody without issue and the knife was seized.

A 38-year-old Aylmer man has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats, weapons dangerous, fail to comply with undertaking and domestic assault.