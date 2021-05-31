Man charged after RCMP cruiser rammed in Cold Lake

Mounties have arrested the man who allegedly rammed a police cruiser in Cold Lake over the weekend.

On Saturday, police were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle they believed was stolen when it rammed the officer’s cruiser multiple times.

RCMP say they located the truck at midnight on Sunday and conducted a “high risk vehicle stop.” The driver and lone occupant in the car was not injured during the arrest.

Cody Raymond White, 34, of Marie Lake, Alta., was arrested and charged with four counts of operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, two counts of assaulting a police officer, two counts of flight from police, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop after an accident.

White remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville provincial court on Tuesday.

White has been charged with fleeing from police following a hit-and-run with a police vehicle before in an incident back in November of 2018.