Man charged after RCMP finds $15K worth of damage to cell tower near Edson

RCMP arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a cell tower, damaged and disabled it on Friday.

Edson RCMP say they received a report that a suspicious vehicle was parked near a Rogers cell tower north of Millers Lake, Alta. A Rogers technician reported to them that the tower had lost connectivity and that an intrusion alarm at the site was set off.

Approximately $15,000 in damages were caused and an estimated $30,000 in lost revenue for Rogers due to the network being out of service, RCMP say.

Mounties say Joseph Victor Tremblay was arrested and charged with break and enter with intent, mischief over $5,000, and wilful damage of a critical infrastructure site.

Tremblay remains in police custody after a bail hearing. He is scheduled to appear in Edson provincial court on May 18.