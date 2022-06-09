Man charged after Saskatoon police seize shotgun, machete from home

A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing firearms-related charges, Saskatoon police say.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Barber Crescent believing guns may be inside, according to a news release.

Several other people inside the home at the time were detained and later released, police say.

Officers found a loaded shotgun and several other weapons including a machete and ammunition, the release said.

The man is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and unsafe storage.