Toronto police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with an alleged attack with a broken bottle that left a security guard significantly scarred in the face.

Police responded to an assault call early on a Saturday morning last November at a residential building in the Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue area.

At around 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2020, a group of people were trying to get inside the building, Toronto police said in a news release.

Security guards met the group and told them that they had to contact the resident first in order to gain entry to the building.

According to police, the group was drinking beer and one person dropped a bottle, which then broke.

As one of the security guards was asking the person to clean up the bottle, a member of the group picked it up and attacked the guard, police said.

All members of the group then fled.

The guard suffered lacerations near the eye, forehead and nose. The injuries were non-life-threatening but left the guard significantly scarred, police said.

Investigators subsequently identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police said Wednesday that he turned himself in to police on March 2.

Mohamud Mohamud has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.