Man charged after spree of break and enters: Halifax police
A 45-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection to 10 break and enters in Halifax over the last three weeks.
At about 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a man breaking into a Birmingham Street business. Police say officers arrested the man after briefly pursuing him on foot.
According to police, officers recovered the items stolen from the business at the scene.
Everette Allan Branscombe is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face charges of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and trespassing at night.
Branscombe is also facing nine counts of break and enter and one count of property damage in relation to nine other break and enters that occurred in Halifax between Jan. 20 and Feb. 6.
-
Flowers shops bustling ahead of Valentine's DayIt's the calm before the storm at Wild Lotus Floral Design in Barrie, with the countdown on to one of its biggest days of the year.
-
Second beluga transferred from Marineland to U.S aquarium diesAn aquarium in Connecticut has announced that a beluga originally transferred from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont. has died.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest SaturdayPolice are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Second man charged in Prince Albert homicideA second man has been charged in a Prince Albert homicide.
-
A 100-year-old temperature record fell in B.C. on ThursdaySeveral communities in the B.C. Interior saw record-high temperatures on Thursday, in most cases breaking previous records by multiple degrees Celsius.
-
Alberta union takes fight over Kenney's Bill 1 to the Supreme CourtThe Kenney government's Bill 1, better known as the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, violates Albertans' rights to protest on public property, says one of the province's largest labour unions, and that's why it is forging ahead with a legal challenge.
-
-
Video series hopes to ignite girls' passion for scienceA University of Guelph physics professor is hoping to get more girls hooked on science on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
-
Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.