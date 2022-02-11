Man charged after spree of break and enters: Halifax police

A 45-year-old man is facing a number of charges in connection to 10 break and enters in Halifax over the last three weeks.

At about 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a report of a man breaking into a Birmingham Street business. Police say officers arrested the man after briefly pursuing him on foot.

According to police, officers recovered the items stolen from the business at the scene.

Everette Allan Branscombe is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face charges of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and trespassing at night.

Branscombe is also facing nine counts of break and enter and one count of property damage in relation to nine other break and enters that occurred in Halifax between Jan. 20 and Feb. 6.