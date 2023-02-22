Man charged after stabbing incident shuts down part of Fredericton's north side
A 31-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing in Fredericton Tuesday morning.
Police say a man suffering a stab wound arrived at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in serious condition.
In a series of tweets sent out just before noon, the Fredericton Police Force asked the public to avoid the area of Hillcourt Drive and blocked both entrances.
A tactical team and armoured vehicles were deployed during the operation. Officers were positioned with carbines and paramedics were also on scene as a precaution.
Investigators say the suspect was located on Hillcourt Drive and was arrested around 3:30 p.m.
Bradley Reid of Fredericton appeared in provincial court Wednesday.
He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday.
According to police, the victim is reported to be in stable condition.
