Man charged after stealing milk truck from Lower Sackville parking lot: N.S. RCMP

Halifax District RCMP has charged a man who allegedly stole a milk truck from a parking lot in Lower Sackville, N.S., Monday.

Police responded to a report of a milk truck stolen from a parking lot on Sackville Drive at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Police say the driver of the milk truck had been making a delivery at the time, when an unknown man allegedly stole the vehicle.

According to police, an RCMP officer located the truck heading towards Halifax on the Bedford Highway.

Police attempted to pull the vehicle over, however, the drive refused to stop. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Numerous patrol officers began searching the area and the milk truck was located abandoned on the end of Basinview Drive in Bedford, N.S.

An RCMP K9 team was called to assist with searching the area for the driver.

Police say the man was located in the woods around 2:50 p.m. and was arrested.

Mitchell Budd, 25, has been charged with:

theft of a motor vehicle

flight from a peace officer

operation of a conveyance while prohibited

failure to comply with conditions of a release order

failure to comply with probation

Budd was also wanted on arrest warrants out of Annapolis and Kings counties.

He was held in custody overnight and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday.