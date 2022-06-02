Man charged after taking BB gun on city bus: Regina police
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
A 31-year-old man is facing multiple weapon related charges after allegedly carrying a BB gun on to a city bus, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, RPS learned the suspect was on a city bus with what appeared to be a firearm.
Police located the suspect after he left the bus and an arrest was made without incident.
RPS said it recovered a BB gun.
As a result, the man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The suspect will be in court Thursday morning.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in communityMounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Woman loses fight to remove her lawsuit from Laurentian's CCAA processA woman who says she was a victim of sexual assault decades ago at the University of Sudbury has lost her court battle to separate her case from Laurentian University's insolvency process.
-
Londoners cast their ballots, but not without hiccups early onVoting day in London has not been without complications. As polls opened at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, some voters found themselves unable to cast their ballots.
-
New to-scale solar system model in Lethbridge is out of this worldThe Lethbridge Astronomy Society, along with multiple local partners, have come together to create a new, to-scale model of the solar system.
-
Destroyed truck from fatal impaired driving crash a stark visual reminder says MADD CalgaryThe red Ford F-150 is badly torn up, the pedals nearly touching the front of the driver's seat, the seat belts and doors cut open and away to allow first responders in to save two lives.
-
Dwindling photo radar funds could prompt tax hike to cover traffic safety and police shortfallA forecasted $14.6 million drop in photo radar and other fines has the city considering different ways to maintain funding for Edmonton police and traffic safety initiatives.
-
Lakeshore OPP search for missing 51-year-old womanLakeshore OPP are searching for a 51-year-old woman who was reported missing on Thursday after last being seen one week ago.
-
Buyer sought for Saskatoon luxury home nearly demolished due to mouldThe current owner of a Saskatoon luxury home that narrowly escaped a wrecking crew hopes to find a buyer that can overlook its checkered past.
-
B.C. man kicks cougar to save pet dogA Port Alberni, B.C., man suffered minor injuries when he went to save his dog from a cougar attack on Wednesday evening.