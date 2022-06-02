Man charged after taking BB gun on city bus: Regina police

A 31-year-old man is facing multiple weapon related charges after allegedly carrying a BB gun on to a city bus, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, RPS learned the suspect was on a city bus with what appeared to be a firearm.

Police located the suspect after he left the bus and an arrest was made without incident.

RPS said it recovered a BB gun.

As a result, the man was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspect will be in court Thursday morning.