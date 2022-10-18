Man charged after teenager sexually assaulted: police

A 56-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl this summer.

In August 2022, the Winnipeg Police Service’s child abuse unit received a report of child luring involving an adult male and two at-risk female teenagers.

Police said one of the girls reported going to a park in the Centennial neighbourhood, where they met with a man who allegedly offered her liquor if she kissed him.

“When she declined, he took hold of her and tried to kiss her. She managed to free herself and fled for safety. She was not physically injured,” police said in a news release.

Police said the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit was called in to help with the investigation. The unit, a joint task force made up of members from the Winnipeg Police Service and RCMP, monitors high-risk sex offenders in Manitoba to ensure they’re complying with court orders.

On Monday, Luigi Deangelis was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

Deangelis has previously been designated a high-risk offender, and according to the province, was released from custody in August 2014.

Deangelis remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.