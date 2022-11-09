Man charged after threatening to shoot someone on northern Alta. highway: RCMP

A man in northern Alberta is accused of threatening to shoot another man in the face during what RCMP are calling a random meeting.

Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 28, a man was travelling in a rural area of the Lesser Slave River municipal district to look at something for sale.

Mounties were told another man then approached the interested buyer and "began yelling at him before discharging a firearm into the ground and then pointing the firearm near the victim's face."

"The suspect told the victim if he returned, he would be shot in the face," local RCMP said on Wednesday.

He was not hurt and eventually allowed to leave.

The men did not know each other, and the incident occurred in a public area on what is known locally as the Old Smith Highway, a Mountie at the Slave Lake detachment confirmed.

After the incident was reported to police the next day, RCMP went to the accused man's house and saw what looked like a prohibited firearm "in plain view inside." They secured the area and obtained clearance to search the home. The firearm and "other items" were seized.

The 64-year-old man faces one charge of uttering threats, four weapons-related charges, and one charge of possessing a controlled substance.

He was released and given a Jan. 11 court date in Slave Lake.