Man charged after three men robbed at knifepoint in Halifax
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
A man is facing multiple charges after three men were robbed at knifepoint in Halifax on the weekend.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a robbery in the 5400 block of Spring Garden Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a man armed with a knife demanded money from men who were walking in the area.
According to police, the man also assaulted one of the victims during the incident.
Police say 38-year-old Cyril Bradley Mercury was arrested in the area and officers seized a knife.
Mercury is facing the following charges:
- three counts of robbery
- three counts of assault with a weapon
- three counts of uttering threats
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- failure to comply with condition of release order
- failure to comply with undertaking
He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.
-
Lasting fatigue a symptom of long COVID, expert saysMany people who contracted COVID-19 during the sixth wave complained of lasting symptoms, sometimes known as long COVID, which Dr. Sohail Gandhi said can result in low energy or extreme fatigue.
-
June 27th Miracle organizers look to community to keep miracle aliveOrganizers of the world’s largest food drive are calling on residents to continue the miracle.
-
PC Leader Doug Ford, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca square off at election debateThe Ontario election leaders' debate kicked off Monday night with Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford squaring off against Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca.
-
Sask. group calls for shared responsibility to prevent sexual violenceThe Regina and Area Sexual Assault Centre wants to shed light on the ways people are affected by sexual violence every day.
-
'Good people out there': Eddie Steele recovers stolen Grey Cup ring thanks to strangerFormer Edmonton Elk Eddie Steele has been reunited with his stolen Grey Cup ring.
-
-
Sask. addiction treatment centre for Indigenous girls gets permanent homeA Saskatchewan treatment centre for Indigenous girls from across Canada has found a permanent home on Muskoday First Nation.
-
Battle of Alberta: Calgary's Whiskey Rose Saloon gears up for spike in businessThe Calgary Chamber of Commerce says each playoff game in the city brings in about $3 million in revenue.
-
Alberta allows online driver's licence and ID card renewalsStarting Tuesday, eligible Albertans will be able to renew their driver's licences and identification cards online using the province's eServices platform.