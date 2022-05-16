iHeartRadio

Man charged after three men robbed at knifepoint in Halifax

A man is facing multiple charges after three men were robbed at knifepoint in Halifax on the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a robbery in the 5400 block of Spring Garden Road around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man armed with a knife demanded money from men who were walking in the area.

According to police, the man also assaulted one of the victims during the incident.

Police say 38-year-old Cyril Bradley Mercury was arrested in the area and officers seized a knife.

Mercury is facing the following charges:

  • three counts of robbery
  • three counts of assault with a weapon
  • three counts of uttering threats
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • failure to comply with condition of release order
  • failure to comply with undertaking

He was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.

