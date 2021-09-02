Man charged after throwing a board game at officer: Guelph police

A man from Guelph is facing assault charges after allegedly throwing a board game at a police officer Wednesday evening.

Authorities were called to the transit terminal on Carden Street around 4:35 p.m. to locate a male in possible medical distress.

Police say the 36-year-old appeared very impaired and possibly ingested pink fentanyl.

Officers and paramedics believed the man was unable to care for himself, and transported him to Guelph General Hospital for assessment. First responders say he was belligerent and combative throughout their interaction.

Once the man was medically cleared and escorted out of hospital, he picked up a bag containing the board game ‘Banangrams’ and threw it at a police officer, narrowly missing his head.

The man was charged with assaulting police. He will appear in a Guelph court on Dec. 10.