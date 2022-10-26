Man charged after throwing urine at a police officer: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a man is facing charges after he threw urine at a police officer.

Tuesday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., a man in police custody went before a Justice of the Peace to answer to his charges.

When he found out he was being remanded into custody, police say he became angry and threw a shoe at an officer. He then allegedly proceeded to throw urine, hitting an officer in the face.

He was charged with assault and assault with a weapon.