Man charged after TTC passenger struck with broken bottle in 'unprovoked' attack

A man sought by police after allegedly attacking another man with a broken bottle on board a TTC subway train has been arrested.

Toronto police announced on Friday the arrest in the Feb. 12 assault, which they said was “unprovoked.”

Police said a man on board an eastbound Line 2 subway train allegedly broke a bottle against a handrail.

He then approached a passenger and allegedly struck him with the broken bottle.

The victim suffered facial injuries, police said. Meanwhile, the suspect had already fled the area when police arrived.

In an effort to locate him, police released last Wednesday surveillance images of the suspect.

He has since been identified as 34-year-old Kyle Pecoskie and charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and failing to comply with a release order.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.