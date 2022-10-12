Man charged after vandalizing pharmacy, car, leading police on chase: N.S. RCMP

A Nova Scotia man is facing multiple charges after allegedly breaking shelves at a pharmacy, damaging a police car and fleeing from officers, according to the RCMP.

Around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the RCMP responded to a report of mischief at a pharmacy on Main Street in Tatamagouche, N.S.

Police say a man had damaged some shelves inside the pharmacy before heading out to the parking lot.

While the officer was speaking to pharmacy staff, the man allegedly started damaging the officer’s cruiser before leaving in his own vehicle.

The officer jumped in his police vehicle and tried to pull the man over, however, the man allegedly turned his vehicle around and sped towards the officer – forcing him to swerve out of the way, briefly leaving the road.

Police say the accused fled the area in his vehicle.

RCMP officers from multiple districts and the Emergency Response Team responded to the area to try to track the man down.

Around 12 p.m., an RCMP officer found the man’s vehicle on Highway 307 in Lower Wentworth. Police threw a spike strip in front of the man’s vehicle, disabling it.

Officers found the man standing outside his vehicle, where they say he was “safely arrested.”

Joseph Wood, 39, of Upper Malagash, has been charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

assault on a police officer

flight from police

two counts of mischief

Wood spent the night in custody and was set to appear in Truro provincial court Wednesday.