Man charged after violent robbery in downtown London
London police have laid charges in connection with a store robbery in the area of Dundas and Wellington streets.
Officers responded to a store around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a 911 call about a robbery.
A male suspect had reportedly entered the store and then concealed several items before attempting to leave without paying.
He was approached by a store employee and a physical altercation followed, officials said, before the suspect took several other items and fled.
The employee was treated in hospital for a head injury before being released.
Around 5 p.m. the following evening, a suspect was arrested in the area of Hale and Brydges streets.
A 25-year-old of no fixed address has been charged with one count of robbery in the incident.
He is scheduled to appear in London court Friday.
