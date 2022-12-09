Man charged after woman assaulted in Sudbury on Friday

Greater Sudbury Police said Friday they arrested a 36-year-old man after a victim was assaulted in the city’s Donovan area.

“Officers responded to an assault in progress,” police said in a tweet.

“Man fled on foot prior to police arrival. Man located in residence on Burton Avenue. Officers made contact with the man and he has surrendered to police without incident.”

Police said a 29-year-old woman received minor injuries in the attack.

“This is a targeted incident as individuals are known to each other,” police said.

“No risk to general public.”