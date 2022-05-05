Man charged after woman sexually assaulted in wooded area in Ottawa's west end

Ottawa police say a 28-year-old man is facing a charge of sexual assault in connection to an incident in a wooded area in Ottawa’s west end.

A woman was walking alone in the wooded area near Woodroffe Avenue and Norice Street between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday when she was approached from behind by an unknown man.

Police say there was a brief conversation between the two as they walked.

“The man then pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her,” police said in a statement Thursday. “During the struggle, the woman screamed, and the suspect fled the area.”

Jacob Barnabe of Ottawa is charged with one count of sexual assault.

Ottawa police say investigators are looking for witnesses. Anyone with information or who many have been in the area at the time is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.