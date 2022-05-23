Man charged after young girl allegedly spat at, mother assaulted in Toronto
Toronto police have made an arrest after a young girl was allegedly spat at by a man downtown on Sunday.
Police said they responded to an assault in the area of Yonge and Gould streets at around 1:10 a.m.
A man allegedly approached a 10-year-old girl who was with her mother, spat at the girl and struck her mother, police said.
Nearby pedestrians chased the man away, police said, and officers began a search for the suspect.
Police said the man was found and arrested Sunday afternoon.
Toronto resident Jimmie Garley, 29, has been charged with two counts of assault and breach of his recognizance.
Garley was scheduled to appear in court for bail on Monday.
Investigators said they would like to speak to any witnesses of the incident.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
