The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have confirmed that one of their officers has been charged by London police in relation to a child pornography investigation.

On Monday, officers with London police’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, with the assistance of the Digital Forensic Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Mulberry Street and arrested a 41-year-old man.

That man has been identified as Sgt. Christopher Cisecki with the RCMP who is currently with the Ontario Division based out of London, according to Sgt. Lucie Lapointe.

Cisecki is a 15 year veteran with the police force. Lapointe also confirmed that that Cisecki has been suspended from duty.

He is facing two charges including unlawfully possess child pornography, and unlawfully make available child pornography.

London police were alerted in early January about a man sharing videos of suspected child pornography through a social media application.

The report prompted an investigation which culminated with the bust on Monday in which police also seized computers and electronic devices.

Cisecki is expected to appear in court on April 26.