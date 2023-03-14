Man charged following barricaded persons call: Fredericton police

A man is facing several charges after police responded to a barricaded persons call last week in Fredericton’s north side.

The Fredericton Police Force tweeted Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. that they were responding to an active operation on Cliff Street by Union Street.

They also asked the public to avoid the area.

Around 11:30 p.m., police said their operation on Cliffe Street was over and they remained on scene investigating.

Police now say they arrested a man at the scene without incident following a 911 call about a barricaded person.

Aaron Glen Narvey appeared in provincial court Tuesday.

He has been charged with:

forcible confinement

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

fail to comply with an undertaking

possession of a firearm contrary to order

breach of probation

Narvey has also been sent for a five-day psychiatric evaluation.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 9:30 a.m.