Man charged following barricaded persons call: Fredericton police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Natalie Lombard
A man is facing several charges after police responded to a barricaded persons call last week in Fredericton’s north side.
The Fredericton Police Force tweeted Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. that they were responding to an active operation on Cliff Street by Union Street.
They also asked the public to avoid the area.
Around 11:30 p.m., police said their operation on Cliffe Street was over and they remained on scene investigating.
Police now say they arrested a man at the scene without incident following a 911 call about a barricaded person.
Aaron Glen Narvey appeared in provincial court Tuesday.
He has been charged with:
- forcible confinement
- assault with a weapon
- uttering threats
- fail to comply with an undertaking
- possession of a firearm contrary to order
- breach of probation
Narvey has also been sent for a five-day psychiatric evaluation.
He is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 9:30 a.m.
