Man charged following Christmas Day fire in Kapuskasing

A 41-year-old suspect in Kapuskasing has been charged with setting a fire on Christmas Day, and for assault following the holiday incident.

The charges relate to an incident early in the morning on Dec. 25 when Ontario Provincial Police officers from the James Bay detachment along with the Kapuskasing Fire Department responded to a call on Stewart Avenue, where a shared home was filling with smoke.

“There were no injuries as a result of the fire,” said police in a news release Wednesday.

“(The fire) was extinguished and deemed non-structural in nature.”

As a result of the investigation, a 41-year-old man was charged with arson for damage to property and assault with a weapon.

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

None of the accusations have been proven in court.