Man charged following fatal hit-and-run on Highway 59: Manitoba RCMP

A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 75-year-old man on Highway 59 this spring.

Richard Neyedly from Powerview-Pine Falls was charged on Aug. 14 with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and failing to stop after an accident causing death following the crash on April 20 on Highway 59 in Scanterbury.

He was served with a summons to appear at Selkirk court on Sept. 8. The charges have not been proven in court.

RCMP said a 75-year-old man was walking north on the shoulder of Highway 59 when he was hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said the vehicle that struck the man did not stay at the scene of the crash.

The area of the crash had its speed limit reduced to 50 km/h this summer.