Man charged following home invasion in Moncton: RCMP

A man from Grand Manan, N.B., is facing violence-related charges following a home invasion and theft in Moncton, N.B.

Around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Codiac Regional RCMP responded to a reported home invasion on Killam Drive.

Police say a man entered the home, assaulted the only person there, and ran away before stealing some cash.

The homeowner was treated by paramedics at the scene.

RCMP was able to identify the suspect and arrested him the next day on Mountain Road.

Bradley Allen Parsons appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday via tele-remand. He was charged with robbery using violence and is being kept in custody.

Parsons is set to appear in court on April 7.

The investigation is ongoing.