Man charged following investigation into fire that destroyed S.E. Calgary home
A fire that destroyed a home on a rural property on the southeast outskirts of Calgary was allegedly set intentionally, according to police.
Fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire at a rural property in the 16000 block 104 Street S.E., south of Highway 22X and east of 88 Street S.E., around 8 a.m. on Sunday.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but the home was destroyed.
Four residents got out on their own prior to the fire department's arrival. Three were transported by AHS to hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation, while one man was transported with serious burns.
In an emailed statement Monday, Calgary police said investigators believe the fire was intentionally set by a man who was inside the home at the time of the incident.
Jamil Goraya, 23, of Calgary, was charged with aggravated assault and disregard for human life involving arson.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, but since the incident is believed to be domestic in nature, no further details will be provided at this time.
