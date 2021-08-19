Man charged following July vandalism incident of Wasaga Beach Pride crosswalk
Weekend Producer/Videographer
Dana Roberts
One man is facing charges in connection to a vandalism incident of a pride crosswalk in Wasaga Beach.
According to police, the inaugural crosswalk, which is located at Mosley and 39th Street, was vandalized in the early morning hours of July 20.
On Thursday, police confirmed a 35-year-old Wasaga Beah man is facing a charge of mischief under $5000.
The man is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on September 14.
