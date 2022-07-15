Man charged following racist gas station confrontation in Sudbury, Ont.

A Sudbury man caught on video using racist language has been charged with "hate-motivated charges," Greater Sudbury Police said Friday.

The incident took place July 9 involving two customers at a Lasalle Boulevard gas station. The customer involved in the incident – Tamba Baba -- recorded a video of what happened and posted it on Instagram. Baba told CTV News she began filming the incident when she confronted the man.

The video has since been taken down, but it showed a man making ignorant comments first to the male clerk at the store, and when Baba objects, he begins insulting her using racist, hateful language.

"He used the N-word numerous times," said Baba, who graduated from high school last month and plans to take the police foundations program at College Boreal in the fall.

She admits she got angry and hit him, leading to an altercation that ended when she crashed to the ground, face first, chipping a tooth, scratching her face and leaving her with a bloodied lip.

Sudbury police said Friday they received information that two people were arguing where a man made "racially charged comments towards another customer, resulting in a physical altercation between the two individuals outside of the store."

Because of the racist comments, police assigned a detective who is trained as a hate crime and hate-bias/hate-motivated investigator.

That investigation led to charges against the man, 31, including assault with a weapon, assault and causing a disturbance. He has been released on a promise to appear in court.

"As a hate-motivated incident, this will be taken into account during sentencing within the court process," police said.

"We will continue to work with the Crown throughout this case while providing support to the survivor and their family ... We know that hate crimes and hate-bias incidents are extremely under-reported and we are working hard to change that."

Police described the case as "one step toward building trust within diverse communities hopefully making community members more comfortable when reporting incidents to police."