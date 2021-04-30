Man charged following robbery with bear spray in Dauphin

A 30-year-old man was charged Wednesday after allegedly using bear mace to rob a business in Dauphin, Man.

RCMP officers were called to a robbery at a Main Street South business at 3:35 a.m. Officers said a man entered the store, sprayed the employee working with bear spray, stole items, and fled the scene.

The employee provided a description of the suspect, and a short time after the robbery, RCMP arrested a man without incident and found him in possession of bear spray.

Sean Beaulieu was charged with robbery and multiple weapon-related offences, including assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Beaulieu is in custody, and the charges against him have not been proven in court. The investigation into the incident continues.