Man charged following three robberies in Halifax area: HRP

A man has been charged by Halifax Regional Police in connection with three robberies in the municipality this month.

The most recent robbery happened Thursday.

Police were called to the Irving gas station at 280 Lacewood Drive around 2:50 a.m.

According to a news release, a man walked into the store, took out a knife and demanded money. He left with some cash and cigarettes before fleeing in a car driven by a second man.

Police found both men a short time later and arrested them “without incident.”

Andrew Claude Campbell, 34, was charged with:

robbery

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

flight from police

dangerous operation of a conveyance

Christopher Douglas Picco, 29, was charged with:

robbery

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

resist arrest

four counts of breach of probation

According to police, Picco was also charged in relation to the following robberies:

Aug. 2: Circle K store, 173 Herring Cove Road:

robbery

two counts of breach of probation

Aug. 23: Needs store, 33 Herring Cove Road:

robbery

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

uttering threats

two counts of breach of probation

Both men appeared in Halifax provincial court last week.