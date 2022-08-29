Man charged following three robberies in Halifax area: HRP
A man has been charged by Halifax Regional Police in connection with three robberies in the municipality this month.
The most recent robbery happened Thursday.
Police were called to the Irving gas station at 280 Lacewood Drive around 2:50 a.m.
According to a news release, a man walked into the store, took out a knife and demanded money. He left with some cash and cigarettes before fleeing in a car driven by a second man.
Police found both men a short time later and arrested them “without incident.”
Andrew Claude Campbell, 34, was charged with:
- robbery
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- flight from police
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
Christopher Douglas Picco, 29, was charged with:
- robbery
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- resist arrest
- four counts of breach of probation
According to police, Picco was also charged in relation to the following robberies:
Aug. 2: Circle K store, 173 Herring Cove Road:
- robbery
- two counts of breach of probation
Aug. 23: Needs store, 33 Herring Cove Road:
- robbery
- possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace
- uttering threats
- two counts of breach of probation
Both men appeared in Halifax provincial court last week.