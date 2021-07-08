Man charged following truck being driven onto Manitoba legislature steps

Winnipeg police are providing more details about a truck being driven onto the Manitoba legislature steps Wednesday evening.

Police said a truck was being driven erratically towards the legislature around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators said the vehicle went through several safety cones and accelerated onto the steps.

Once on the steps, police said the driver, a 33-year-old man from Winnipeg, got out of the vehicle in an "agitated state" and police arrested him.

A woman who was a passenger in the truck was also arrested but she was released later without charges.

The man has been charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance and mischief under $5,000/obstructing enjoyment. The charges have not been proven in court.

Police said the man has been released and he was sent to hospital for a medical assessment.