Man charged following Winnipeg bank robbery: police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest after $10,000 was stolen from a bank on Friday.
The investigation began around 1:25 p.m. on Friday when police learned of the robbery in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue West.
Police allege that around 1:10 p.m., a suspect went into the bank and presented a note to an employee. Officers said the suspect demanded money and indicated that he was armed, though no weapon was seen.
The suspect stole $10,000 before leaving the bank.
The major crimes unit took over the investigation and identified a suspect.
On Sunday, investigators searched a hotel in the 300 block of Waterfront Drive and arrested a suspect. Officers were able to recover some of the stolen money.
A 65-year-old man has been charged with robbery and is in custody.
-
Tax on alcohol set to rise 4.7 per cent in AprilStaring April 1, consumers could notice a difference in the price of alcohol when making a purchase.
-
What to do if you fall through iceA Woodstock fire official offers tips.
-
Bedford, N.S., could get green light for massive housing projectA new development plan seeks to create hundreds of dwelling units in the Bedford Common area in Nova Scotia.
-
Sask. Party's Harpauer, Duncan, Wyant and McMorris not seeking re-election in 2024Several well known members of the Saskatchewan Party will not be seeking re-election in 2024, Premier Scott Moe announced on Tuesday.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years laterAn Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Hockey culture under the microscope in CanadaIn the wake of the arrest of five members of the 2018 World Junior Hockey team, people are examining the culture of the sport.
-
Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuitThe Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Closures continue Wednesday after record snowfall in Cape BretonThe Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) will continue its state of local emergency on Wednesday, according to a news release.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing projectThe doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.