Man charged for 'accidentally' shooting teen: Winnipeg police

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate violent incidents on Tuesday, including one where a teenage girl was shot “accidentally.”

The first incident took place around 8:45 a.m., when officers were called to a stabbing at a home in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue.

When police got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old who had a gunshot wound – not a stab wound – to her lower body.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

Police took a man into custody.

According to police, the major crimes unit investigated and determined the suspect, who was known to the victim, “accidentally” shot the gun.

Ahmed Immad Patience, 19, has been charged with numerous offences, including possession of a loaded firearm and careless use of a firearm.

The second, unrelated incident, took place around 3:30 p.m., when police were called to a stabbing at a home in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Officers went to the scene and found a female suspect walking nearby and took her into custody. Police said they found a folding knife in the woman’s possession, which was taken as evidence.

The major crimes unit investigated and determined the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Police allege the accused went to the home on Selkirk Avenue and stabbed the victim in the upper body.

Officers said the victim managed to get out of the home but was chased by the suspect until they were found by police.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, and later upgraded to stable.

Sienna Blyth, 19, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

The suspects in both these incidents were taken into custody.

None of the charges in either of the incidents have been proven in court.