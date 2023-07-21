Man charged for allegedly driving car at parking officer 'numerous times' in downtown Toronto

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly driving his car at a parking enforcement officer “numerous times” in downtown Toronto.

On Sunday, shortly after 1:30 a.m., Toronto police said they responded to a call for an assault in the area of Yonge Street and Gerrard Street East.

An officer was conducting parking enforcement at that time and was starting to issue a violation notice to an illegally parked vehicle, the release reads.

That’s when the driver allegedly drove his car towards the officer unprovoked.

As the parking enforcement officer stepped back, police said the driver steered his vehicle toward the officer “numerous times” before fleeing the scene.

On Friday, Shahfaisal Qureshi, of Toronto, was charged with assault of a peace officer while threatening to use intimidation of a weapon.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 416-808-1600, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).