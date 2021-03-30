Man charged for allegedly driving off after test driving vehicle

A Hamilton man has been charged after they allegedly drove away after test driving a vehicle in Cambridge on Monday.

Officials said the victim, who lived in the area of Wannamaker Crescent and Ridge Road, post their BMW X3 for sale on through an online forum the day before. The victim then made arrangements to meet with a man for a test drive.

The victim went into their home to get paperwork once the test drive was over. When they came back out, their vehicle was gone.

The man left behind the vehicle he arrived in, a Range Rover reported as stolen in Stoufville.

The stolen BMW was found in Hamilton.

A 39-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were both arrested, but police said the woman was released unconditionally by police following further investigation.

The man was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000. Police said he also had five outstanding warrants for other theft-related charges.

He was held for a bail hearing.