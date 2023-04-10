Man charged for allegedly drugging, kidnapping and sexually assaulting women

Calgary police say a Rocky View County man is facing charges for crimes targeting women working in the sex trade, the culmination of an investigation that began last month and involves the extensive search of a home just outside city limits.

Officials say three women came forward to police saying they had been approached between December 2021 and March 2023 by a man on 19th Avenue S.E.

Investigators say the victims claimed they were drugged and taken to a rural property east of the city where they were physically and sexually assaulted.

The police operation soon led officers to execute a search warrant on a rural property last week.

A man, who was renting the home, was arrested at the scene.

Richard Robert Mantha, 59, is charged with:

Kidnapping;

Two counts of forcible confinement;

Two counts of administering a noxious thing;

Sexual assault;

Two counts of sexual assault with a weapon;

Sexual assault causing bodily harm;

Assault with a weapon;

Two counts of uttering threats;

Pointing a firearm; and

Three outstanding warrants for sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm and failing to attend court.

Police say the investigation "evolved rapidly" and they're grateful for the victims who reported the incidents.

Supt. Cliff O'Brien with the Calgary Police Service says they were "very thorough" with their investigation.

"Over the course of time, we started to receive little pieces of information and, again, as you know, these investigations are a little like jigsaw puzzles – you get a small little piece here and a little piece there.

"We did receive some information and we checked with our partners and they had received small pieces of information and the investigators started putting it together."

Some of that information came from outreach between the CPS and sex trade workers, O'Brien said.

"I think our patrol officers do a good job with talking to women in the sex trade if they're in that community. I think that this is part of that."

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a sexual assault is encouraged to contact police.

"There is no statute of limitations on the reporting of a sexual assault in Canada," O'Brien said.

"We encourage anybody that may have information about this case, anybody that may be a victim of a sexual assault to report it to police."

O'Brien says there could be more charges and other searches that need to take place.

"The investigation is ongoing, there very well may be additional charges."

A search of the property is expected to be complete on Tuesday and Mantha is expected in court on Wednesday.