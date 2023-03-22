Man charged for allegedly lying about being an engineer in KW

The licensing and regulating body for professional engineering in the province said it has laid hundreds of charges against a person who allegedly falsely represented himself as a professional engineer in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

The Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) said it laid 352 charges against Jay Lawrence Harding.

Those charges include using a forged seal and the title of a licensed professional engineer while performing at least 80 “inspections” and “non-destructive tests” of cranes and lifting devices in the Region of Waterloo in 2021.

According to PEO, Harding “may have falsely represented himself as a professional engineer in respect of crane and lifting device inspections for other entities, posing a broader risk to public safety.”

The PEO said according to its registry Harding is not presently and has never been licensed as a professional engineer in Ontario.

Adding that he does not hold a non-destructive testing certification.

The governing body said it understands Harding relocated to New Brunswick and incorporated a new sole proprietorship named AJ Hoist Inspections.

“Harding may therefore continue to falsely represent himself as a professional engineer in New Brunswick,” PEO said.

Anyone in possession of a sealed or stamped document or certification bearing the name “J.L. Harding”, “J. Harding”, “Jay Harding”, “AJ Ontario Hoist Inspections”, or AJ Hoist Inspections”, or who has engaged any of them for professional engineering or inspection services, is encouraged to contact PEO’s enforcement hotline at 416-840-1444.