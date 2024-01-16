Man charged for allegedly making several false 911 calls

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 39-year-old man after he allegedly made several 911 calls with false claims.

On Tuesday at 4:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to Grand Avenue West in Chatham for numerous medical emergency calls made by the man.

Officers say they attended and found the claims were false.

The Chatham man was arrested and charged with public mischief. He was released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 12.