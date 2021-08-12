Man charged for allegedly pointing a firearm in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say a man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at someone in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the area of King Street East and Stirling Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the man pointed a firearm at someone and then fled the area.

He was charged with numerous firearm-related offences, according to police.

Officials said they believe this was a targeted incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.