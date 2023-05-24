Man charged for allegedly posing as Toronto homeowner, collecting deposits from potential tenants
A man has been charged after he allegedly impersonated a homeowner in the city’s Weston neighbourhood and collected deposits from potential tenants.
Toronto police said a man advertised a room for rent at 1818 Weston Road on Facebook Marketplace between January and May.
He would then allegedly pose as the owner of the unit at showings using the name “Diamond Dallas Taylor.”
Police said tenants would pay an $800 deposit to secure the move-in date either by e-transfer, cash or certified cheque.
After getting paid, the man would stop all contact and refuse to return the money.
Police further allege that when one of the tenants confronted him for not returning the deposit, the man threatened and assaulted them.
On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested a suspect, 47-year-old Hindy Taylor. He has been charged with fraud under $5,000, uttering threats and two counts of assault with a weapon.
Investigators believe there may be more victims and are urging them or anyone who has information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
-
Vehicle rolls over on Kensington Bridge, public asked to avoid areaAn investigation is underway after a vehicle rolled over on London, Ont.’s Kensington Bridge Friday afternoon. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area for the time being.
-
North Vancouver's Grouse Grind set to reopenThe Grouse Grind is set to reopen for the spring and summer season Saturday, according to Metro Vancouver.
-
OPP investigating alleged gun incident at Leamington high schoolEssex County OPP are investigating an alleged gun incident at Leamington District High School.
-
N.S. Apple Blossom Festival back in full swingThe 89th Apple Blossom Festival is underway and the long running Annapolis Valley tradition is back in full-swing following a lull over the pandemic.
-
Atlantic premiers call for delay to clean fuel regulations amid rising pricesGas prices are up around the Maritimes Friday. Prince Edward Island saw a five cents a litre jump to $165.6, with a similar story in Nova Scotia -- nearly seven cents -- and six in New Brunswick.
-
Some Sask. wildfire evacuees returning homeBuffalo Narrows residents have been given the go-ahead to return home by the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Ottawa police find blood, but no victim after reported ByWard Market shootingOttawa police are investigating after someone was apparently injured in a shooting in the ByWard Market late Thursday night.
-
Bargaining underway for new contract for Sask. teachersContract negotiations for a new contract for Saskatchewan teachers began this week between the Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.
-
Habitat for Humanity gifts single mother new home in SaanichThere was cause for celebration on Thursday afternoon, when another island family was handed the keys to a new affordable home thanks to Habitat for Humanity Victoria.