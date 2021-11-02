Man charged for assaulting a Halifax Transit bus driver: Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police say they have charged a man for assaulting a transit driver in the city.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a report of an assault in progress in the 1800 block of Barrington Street.

Police say a passenger on a Halifax Transit bus started yelling at the driver when it stopped at the Barrington Street Terminal.

According to police, the passenger then assaulted the driver and left the area on foot.

A short time later, a Halifax Transit supervisor spotted the suspect nearby. Police say they arrested the man without incident. The bus driver was not injured.

A 51-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face one count of assault.