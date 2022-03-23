Man charged for crashing stolen car into side of Misericordia: Winnipeg police

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have laid charges after someone crashed a stolen car into the side of Misericordia Health Centre on Tuesday.

Police allege that around 6:20 p.m., a suspect who was driving a stolen car lost control and crashed into the side of Misericordia.

No one else was injured.

Police have charged a man with driving without a licence, driving without insurance and failing to give the required information to the person whose property is damaged as the result of an accident. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The suspect was released on an appearance notice.