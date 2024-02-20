Man charged for Dartmouth, N.S., shooting
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
A 23-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a Dartmouth, N.S., shooting on Monday.
According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to reported gun shots in the Catherine Street and Lahey Road area around 3:10 a.m.
They found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers arrested a suspect in the area.
Trequawn Smith was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of:
- attempted murder
- two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
- two counts of careless handling of a firearm
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- two counts of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- possession of a prohibited device
