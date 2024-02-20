iHeartRadio

Man charged for Dartmouth, N.S., shooting


Halifax police investigate a Dartmouth shooting. (Source: Carl Pomeroy/CTV News Atlantic)

A 23-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a Dartmouth, N.S., shooting on Monday.

According to a news release from the Halifax Regional Police, officers responded to reported gun shots in the Catherine Street and Lahey Road area around 3:10 a.m.

They found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound who was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrested a suspect in the area.

Trequawn Smith was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday to face charges of:

  • attempted murder
  • two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • use of a firearm in the commission of an offence
  • two counts of careless handling of a firearm
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • two counts of unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
  • possession of a prohibited device

