Man charged for 'hate-motivated' graffiti inside Waterloo business

Waterloo regional police have charged a 33-year-old man following the discovery of what they call "hate-motivated graffiti" inside a business.

Police were called to the business at University Avenue West and Phillip Street in Waterloo just after 9 p.m. on Monday and say hateful symbols and phrases were located inside.

In a Tuesday evening news release, police say they have charged a Waterloo man with numerous offences in connection to the incident.

Some of the charges include: two counts of mischief to property under $5,000, possession of suspected fentanyl, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of stolen credit card, failing to comply with undertaking, and two counts of breaching probation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.